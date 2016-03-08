Atletico hint at giving up in the James Rodriguez race

03 August at 17:35
Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has revealed that the Los Rojiblancos are out of the race to sign James Rodriguez.

In an interview that Cerezo gave to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, he talked about James' transfer situation. The club have already signed Joao Felix as a replacement for Antoine Griezmann and have kept Diego Costa, having also agreed to sign Alvaro Morata on a permanent basis.

He said: “James? Our team is strong this way and we believe we are already as competitive as we are with all competitions. The rose is closed. In football you never know what will happen tomorrow. Today I can only say that we are strong this way and that the rose is already made."

Napoli have also been in the race for the Colombian playmaker and while they were close to signing the player, they are not agreeing to pay the fee that Real Madrid want for the former Monaco and Porto man.


 

