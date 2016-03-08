It looks like some suitors are coming forward to sign Suso.

Atletico Madrid are making a move, AS have discovered from the 24-year-old’s entourage.

Also wanted by Liverpool - for whom he has already played, though without making an impact - the 24-year-old has been one of the Rossoneri’s most impactful stars this season. He managed eight goals, adding seven assists in all competitions.

Initially reported by CADENA Ser, this story has been confirmed by AS. Suso is interested by the Colchoneros, and by Diego Simeone.

Milan may need to sell him to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations. Their recent presentation was rejected by UEFA, and they are being deferred, and risk losing the right to acquire players or participate in next year’s Europa League.

There’s a problem, though, Suso recently signed a deal until 2022, and has a €40 million release clause. Probably not a lot for someone of his talent...