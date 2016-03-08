Atletico interested in Inter’s Milan Škriniar as Godin replacement

With Diego Godin’s transfer from Atletico Madrid to Inter looking increasingly likely, it seems that the Spanish club have set their sights on Milan Škriniar as his replacement.According to fichajes.net, Atletico see the Slovakian centre back as the ideal candidate to fill the void left by the Uruguayan next season. However whether Inter will be prepared to sell Škriniar remains to be seen.It had been expected that Inter would look to keep hold of Škriniar and De Vrij and partner them with the experienced Godin. Škriniar signed for Inter in July 2017, having impressed in his one season at Sampdoria, and has gone from strength to strength at Inter.He played every league game for them last season and has featured in all but two of Inter’s games this season, winning many plaudits along the way.Škriniar has previously attracted interest from Manchester United, and if Inter were looking to sell the Slovakian, they could re-join Atletico in the race to sign him.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.