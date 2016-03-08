Atletico interested in Inter’s target Matic
22 November at 10:50Spanish La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are interested in signing English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s veteran midfielder Nemanja Matic, as per ESPN FC.
The Serbia international is in the final year of his contract with the Manchester-based club and it is looking highly unlikely that he will be rewarded an extension—especially after losing his spot in the playing XI following the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
It has been reported in the recent past that Serie A giants Inter Milan and AC Milan are interested in acquiring Matic’s services, but as per the latest report, Atletico have now also entered the race to sign the 31-year-old in the upcoming transfer windows.
Matic has been at United since the summer of 2017 when he moved from league rivals Chelsea for a reported transfer fee of €44.70 million.
The defensive midfielder has represented his current club in 92 matches in all competition, scoring three goals and providing three assists.
