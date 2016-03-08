Atletico interested in signing Milan’s target Olmo
14 December at 10:35Spanish La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb’s highly-rated midfielder Dani Olmo, as per fichajes.com cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 21-year-old is highly-rated in football community and has been attracting interest from the likes of English Premier League giants Manchester City, Italian Serie A clubs AC Milan and AS Roma along with Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona.
As per the latest report, Ateltico are also interested in signing Olmo and are looking to make a move for him in the upcoming transfer windows.
The Spain international has been with Zagreb since the summer of 2018 when he moved for Barca’s U18 team on a free transfer.
Since then, Olmo has represented his current club’s senior team in 123 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 33 goals along with providing 28 assists.
In the ongoing campaign, the attacking midfielder has scored seven goals and provided seven assists in just 21 appearances.
