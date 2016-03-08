Atletico interested in signing Napoli’s Mertens
30 December at 14:20Spanish La Liga giants Napoli are interested in signing Italian Serie A outfit Napoli’s veteran striker Dries Mertens, as per AS cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Belgium international is in the final year of his contract with the Naples-based club and it is looking highly unlikely that he will be rewarded with an extension in the near future.
There have been reports of interest in Mertens from number of clubs in Europe including the likes of Inter Milan, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund and as per the latest report, Atletico are also interested in signing the striker who will be available as a free-agent in the summer of 2020.
Mertens has been at Napoli since the summer of 2013 when he moved from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven for a reported transfer fee of €9.5 million.
Since then, the 32-year-old has represented his current club in 304 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 118 goals along with providing 71 assists.
