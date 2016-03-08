Atletico join Inter in race for Bundesliga forward
01 August at 21:00There is not only Inter Milan on the trail of Eintracht Frankfurt forward Ante Rebic but, in fact, La Liga side Atletico Madrid have joined the race.
Los Colchoneros have undertaken a huge summer, with a number of shifts in personnel, including selling Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona and signing Joao Felix from Benfica. Rebic could be the latest of their new signings, providing they can reach an agreement with the Bundesliga side and the player himself.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments