Atletico-Juve 2-0, ratings: Dybala disappeared Godin & Gimenez dominate CR7

SHOW GALLERY

Atletico Madrid beat Juventus 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano in the opening clash of the last-16 stage of the Champions League.



After a leveled first half, Atletico dominated in the second one. Diego Costa came close to scoring the opener but incredibly missed all alone in front of Szczesny. Minutes after, Alvaro Morata was disallowed his first ever goal with Atletico but in the 78th minute José Gimenez broke the deadlock scoring the opener. In the 83rd minute Diego Godin made it two for Atletico.



It's going to be a tough task for Juve to go through now. The return clash will be played in Turin on the 12th of March.



CHECK OUT THE RATINGS OF ATLETICO MADRID-JUVE IN THE GALLERY



Lorenzo Bettoni