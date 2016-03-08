...
Loading...
Previous
...
Next

Atletico-Juve 2-0, ratings: Dybala disappeared Godin & Gimenez dominate CR7

20 February at 23:10
Atletico Madrid beat Juventus 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano in the opening clash of the last-16 stage of the Champions League.

After a leveled first half, Atletico dominated in the second one. Diego Costa came close to scoring the opener but incredibly missed all alone in front of Szczesny. Minutes after, Alvaro Morata was disallowed his first ever goal with Atletico but in the 78th minute José Gimenez broke the deadlock scoring the opener. In the 83rd minute Diego Godin made it two for Atletico.

It's going to be a tough task for Juve to go through now. The return clash will be played in Turin on the 12th of March.

CHECK OUT THE RATINGS OF ATLETICO MADRID-JUVE IN THE GALLERY
 
Lorenzo Bettoni

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.