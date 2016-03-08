Atletico-Juve: After Atletico fans boo, Cristiano Ronaldo takes matters into his own hands

Cristiano Ronaldo 5 Atletico
20 February at 22:15
Atletico Madrid are currently playing against Juventus in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. The score was 0-0 at half-time and the first half was marred by a selection of controversies. A few questionable refereeing decisions, a correct var call and a hand gesture displayed by Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo were the picks of the action from the first 45 minutes.

With the Atletico crowd booing Ronaldo, due to his time at Real Madrid, the Portuguese forward decided to take matters into his own hands; displaying a 5 finger gesture to the Atletico fans. The five displayed by Cristiano Ronaldo is representative of the five UEFA Champions League trophies won by the former Real Madrid forward.

All eyes on the match to see who will be smiling come full-time but Ronaldo's gesture is sure to stir some reaction.
 

