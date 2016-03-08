Atletico-Juve: Angry Atletico fans throw lighters at Juve keeper Szczesny
20 February at 22:40Juventus are currently engaged in a Champions League match with Atletico Madrid in the Spanish capital. The score, at the time of writing, is 1-0 to the Spanish side but the game has not been without its controversies.
After Alvaro Morata had a goal disallowed, Atletico fans angrily threw lighters at Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, with Sky reporting that there were five or six thrown in total at the Polish keeper.
The anger of Atletico did not last for long however when Jose Giminez put the Spanish side 1-0 up as the last ten minutes of the match approached.
