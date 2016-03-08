Atletico-Juve, Chiellini: 'We had to do better; we will give everything in Turin'

Juventus fell to a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid and Massimiliano Allegri's side got off to a terrible start to their UEFA Champions League knockout campaign. After progressing through their group, Atletico were one of the tougher opponents the bianconeri could face at this stage of the competition. Goals from Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin separated the two clubs as Atletico's defenders came up big in the end.Speaking to Sky Sport after the game, Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini said the following:"These are the episodes that determine the matches, they were very dangerous on the set piece, we knew it and we had to do better. Now we reset and in Turin we will overturn the deficit."We are calm, we are certainly not happy, it is a heavy result, but we will give everything in Turin."The second goal? We had to be more careful, but nothing is compromised, we will see in three weeks."

