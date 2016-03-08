Atletico-Juve, Griezmann sends warning to Juventus ahead of clash

Juventus travel to Spain to take on La Liga giants Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Speaking to UEFA's Official Website, Atletico forward Antoine Griezmann dished out a warning to Juventus:"We have players who have already played the finals of the highest European competition, as well as the Europa League and World Cup. We are already more confident when we face important moments and games and I think that we can give the best of ourselves on these occasions. There are new faces in the team but the base is always the same and this will help us to go far."​At the moment I consider myself a fundamental part of this project and this helped me to decide , besides obviously the fact that I have the full support of the technician, the club and my teammates. a key role here and I will give everything to help this club go the most."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.