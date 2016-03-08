Atletico-Juve: Line-ups confirmed as De Sciglio and Bentancur replace Cancelo and Khedira

Atletico Madrid and Juventus' UEFA Champions League tie is close to kick-off now and the official line-ups have been confirmed by the clubs.Atletico: Oblak; Filipe Luis, Godin, Gimenez, Juanfran; Rodrigo, Thomas, Saul, Koke; Griezmann, Diego CostaJuventus: Szczesny; Alex Sandro, Chiellini, Bonucci, De Sciglio; Matuidi, Pjanic, Bentancur; Ronaldo, Mandzukic, Dybala

