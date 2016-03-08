Atletico-Juve: Line-ups confirmed as De Sciglio and Bentancur replace Cancelo and Khedira

20 February at 20:25
Atletico Madrid and Juventus' UEFA Champions League tie is close to kick-off now and the official line-ups have been confirmed by the clubs.

Atletico: Oblak; Filipe Luis, Godin, Gimenez, Juanfran; Rodrigo, Thomas, Saul, Koke; Griezmann, Diego Costa

Juventus: Szczesny; Alex Sandro, Chiellini, Bonucci, De Sciglio; Matuidi, Pjanic, Bentancur; Ronaldo, Mandzukic, Dybala

Follow all the action, LIVE, here.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.