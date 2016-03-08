Atletico-Juve: Ronaldo did the five gesture again in the mixed zone of Wanda Metropolitano - video

Cristiano Ronaldo 5 Atletico
21 February at 09:30
Cristiano Ronaldo's 'five' gesture became viral last night. The Portuguese star hit back at the Wanda Metropolitano crowd that was booing him by showing how many Champions League he's won in his career: five. Two of them were lifted by Ronaldo in front of Atletico Madrid after beating them in final in 2014 and 2016.

The former Real Madrid star didn't hold back after the final whistle and showed to journalists the five gesture again in the mixed zone of the Wanda Metropolitano.

"I won five Champions League, Atletico Madrid zero", he said.

"Defeat? That's what happens in football, let's see if Atletico will qualify".
 

