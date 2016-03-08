Atletico-Juve: Stats show Griezmann is decisive in Champions League
20 February at 19:40Atletico Madrid's Champions League clash with Juventus is just over an hour away now, with line-ups expected soon for the tie. Atletico will be looking towards one man ahead of the match, Antoine Griezmann.
Atletico's French star has proved decisive for the club in the Champions League; scoring or assisting in his last six continental matches, scoring six goals and picking up three assists.
Juventus will need to be at best to keep Griezmann at bay; as the forward contributed to 67% of all Atletico's UCL goals this season - a record not bettered by a single player in the round of 16 teams.
