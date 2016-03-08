Atletico-Juve, the derby of Ronaldo: CR7’s figures against the Colchoneros

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Madrid on Wednesday as Juventus take on Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League round of 16. Former Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo left the Spanish capital in the summer but will still hold some bad blood against his former rivals.Cristiano Ronaldo played 31 matches with Real Madrid against Atletico Madrid, scoring 22 goals in those matches. This includes 11 scored at the Bernabeu, 10 at the Calderon and 1 at the Da Luz, when Real defeated Atletico 4-1 in the Champions League final.Out of these games, Ronaldo has won 14, drawn 9 and lost 8 - giving him an overall positive record.

