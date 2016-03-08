Atletico-Juventus, Bernardeschi defends Juventus after defeat in Spain
20 February at 23:30Juventus were defeated 2-0 by Atletico Madrid this evening in the Spanish capital; with goals from Atletico defenders Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez separating the two teams. Speaking to Sky Sport after the game, Juventus forward Federico Bernardeschi spoke about the club's hopes in the tournament after tonight's result:
"The dressing room? We are a strong team, we are aware of, and we want to now turn the game around. We will not commit the errors again but it's down to us in the 2nd 90 to do it for the fans.
"Allegri? When you concede goals there is always an inattention, these are details that have gone against us. But there are another 90' to show that we want to stay in the Champions League.
"Paralyzed by pressure? Absolutely not, we are very focused. There is bitterness and disappointment, but there are still 90' and this is where we have to go and work."
