Atletico keeper Jan Oblak wants Man Utd move
10 June at 16:15Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak is reportedly unhappy with his club and wants to move to Manchester United.
Oblak has become one of the best goalkeepers in the world over the last three seasons, overtaking the likes of David de Gea and Manuel Neuer. He signed a new contract at Atletico in the April of 2019.
But despite that, ESPN have released a report which says that Oblak wants to leave Atleti and join United, with De Gea being linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.
The report states that Oblak is of the opinion that Atletico is failing to match his ambition and that is the reason for why he is looking to leave this summer. United remain ahead of other clubs in the race, despite not being in the UEFA Champions League next.
Atleti had promised Oblak that they will make high-profile signings this summer but that promised is not being met by the club.
Go to comments