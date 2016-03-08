Atletico Madrid, a forward set to return in January
06 November at 22:15Spanish side Atlético Madrid are debating taking back 25-year-old Argentinian forward Nico Ibáñez, who is currently on loan at Mexican side Atletico San Luis, according to a report from Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how coach Diego Simeone would like to have Ibáñez at his disposal in January, despite the fact that his loan with the Mexican side is set to expire at the end of the season.
This is due to his impressive performances in Mexico. So far this season the 25-year-old Argentine has scored nine goals and provided one assist in 17 appearances for Atletico San Luis, who are currently 14th in the Liga MX table.
Atletico Madrid are struggling this season following the departure of former forward Antoine Griezmann, who joined rivals Barcelona in the summer. They are fourth in the league after 12 games, having only scored 12 goals in that time, showing the need for attacking creativity.
