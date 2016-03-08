Atletico Madrid agree deal with Lazio, Arsenal and Liverpool target
06 July at 10:20According to the latest reports from Spanish newspaper AS, La Liga giants Atletico Madrid have agreed a deal to bring Portuguese winger Gelson Martins to the club on a free transfer.
Gelson Martins’ contract was terminated after the player wished for it to be – following the attack on Sporting Lisbon’s training centre by a group of ultras in May. Since then, a number of Europe’s top clubs have been interested in the winger, who Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to bring to Real Madrid just last year.
Liverpool and Arsenal were both extremely interested; whilst Lazio had already offered Martins a contract of €2.5 million a season.
However, AS’ reports suggest that the 23-year-old has agreed a move to join former Lazio man and Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone in the Spanish capital. The ball is now in the player’s court and ultimately Gelson Martins will decide on his own future.
