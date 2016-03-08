Atletico Madrid, agreement reached with PSG's Cavani: the details
23 December at 15:00Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement with Paris Saint Germain striker Edinson Cavani that will see the Uruguayan join the club, according to a report from Italian media outlet Sky Sports Italia via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Spanish side have reached a three-year agreement with the 32-year-old Uruguayan forward, whose contract expires with the Parisian club next June. Furthermore, Atletico are hoping to bring him to the club as early as January, due to the fact that Spanish forward Diego Costa is on his way out from the side.
Cavani has struggled for league minutes this season with the French club, where he’s been contracted since 2013. He’s only made 11 appearances across all competitions, scoring three goals in the process. This is due to a variety of issues, such as fitness problems, a hip injury and a calf injury. He’s not scored in Ligue 1 for PSG since late August.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments