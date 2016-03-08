Atletico Madrid and AC Milan still yet to find an agreement for striker
27 July at 20:45According to the latest reports from renowned Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid’s arrangement to bring Nikola Kalinic from the San Siro to the Spanish capital have hit somewhat of a stumbling block.
The report does indicate that negotiations are ongoing, with sporting director Andrea Berta meeting with newly appointed AC Milan staff member Leonardo to discuss the potential deal. However, the distance between what the La Liga giants are prepared to pay is somewhat apart from what Milan are asking for.
The 30-year-old Croatian forward, who was sent home from his team’s World Cup after refusing to come on as a substitute, signed for Milan for €25 million and therefore Atletico will need to at least somewhat meet this.
Following this, reports from the Spanish press in the past few days have indicated that Atletico may be turning their attention to former Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud instead, with the Chelsea striker having little place in Maurizio Sarri’s plans.
