Atletico Madrid arrive in Turin after flight turbulence scare

11 March at 18:15
The Atletico Madrid side arrived in Turin earlier today, after having endured a flight scare on their way to Italy.

Atleti are currently 2-0 up on aggregate in the Round of 16 tie against Juventus and will have to avoid losing by a 3 goal margin to make sure that they progress into the next round of the competition.

Marca state that there was heavy turbulence in the flight that the Los Rojiblancos players were on as heavy winds denied them a clear and plain journey.

The plane underwent heavy turbulence for about half an hour following which the pilot was applauded by everyone on board.

Many other flights that were heading to Turin had to be rerouted to Malpensa airport due to bad weather, but Diego Simeone's side arrived in Turin without any damage.

The club's players will relax at the Golden Palace Hotel before they take training.

