Atletico Madrid challenge Arsenal for Bundesliga starlet as replacement for Juventus target
08 July at 23:00According to the latest reports from Spanish outlet AS, Arsenal are interested in securing the services of SC Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu.
Soyuncu, 22, is a young Turkish talent who is widely tipped to be one of the world’s best centre-backs in the future. According to previous reports, Arsenal have been close to signing the player; with the player even issuing a public ‘come and get me’ plea to the North London club – saying that he has rejected other offers.
Now, AS are suggesting that Atletico Madrid wish to sign Soyuncu as a potential replacement for Diego Godin. Godin, 32, had a fantastic season and an impressive World Cup which has turned the heads of the Old Lady. Atletico are in danger of losing their star man and therefore are hurrying in their attempts to find a replacement.
Soyuncu may prefer a move to Arsenal, but if Atletico come calling; will he turn them down?
