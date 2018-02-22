The Madrid side took the lead early on through Griezmann, who pounced on a defensive mistake from the designated home side. Things went from bad to worse for Marseille when Payet was forced off the field with an injury.

Atletico remained in control even in the second half and Griezmann doubled their lead in the 49th minute. Even though Marseille managed to create a few good chances, Gabi then put the nail in the coffin, extending their lead to three goals in the last minute of play.



Atletico won the game fairly easily and can now title themselves as the Europa League champions.

Atletico Madrid managed to clinch the Europa League title after an exciting, albeit one-sided final against Marseille in Lyon.