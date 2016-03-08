Atletico Madrid close to signing two Porto players

According to Marca, Atletico Madrid are close to signing two Porto players: 28 year old midfielder Hector Herrera, whose contract expires in June, and 26 year old defender Alex Telles, under contract until June 2021.

Herrera has been linked with a number of Italian clubs, and looked close to signing for Inter at one point, but in recent weeks it seems more and more likely that the Mexican will be playing in the red and white of Atletico Madrid next season.

Telles is a highly sought after left back, who has an Italian passport, and spent a season on loan at Inter in 2015, and there had been speculation too linking him with a return to Italy.