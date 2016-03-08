Atletico Madrid close to signing two Porto players

26 March at 17:45

According to Marca, Atletico Madrid are close to signing two Porto players: 28 year old midfielder Hector Herrera, whose contract expires in June, and 26 year old defender Alex Telles, under contract until June 2021.

Herrera has been linked with a number of Italian clubs, and looked close to signing for Inter at one point, but in recent weeks it seems more and more likely that the Mexican will be playing in the red and white of Atletico Madrid next season.

Telles is a highly sought after left back, who has an Italian passport, and spent a season on loan at Inter in 2015, and there had been speculation too linking him with a return to Italy.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.