Atletico Madrid convinced about closing Rodrigo deal; Correa closer to AC Milan?

Angel Correa is still a target for AC Milan and the club is in talks with Atletico Madrid to unlock negotiations to bring the Argentinian to the San Siro. However, as of now, there is a stall in negotiations for the attacker, with both parties insisting on their positions.



However, in the next few days, things could change, as reports in Spain, in particular from Marca, insist that Valencia's Rodrigo, the supposed replacement of Correa at Atletico, is ever so close to completing his long-awaited move to the Wanda Metropolitano. Thus, in the coming hours and days, there could be developments also on the Correa front, with negotiations possibly evolving in a positive way for the Rossoneri.