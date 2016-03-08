Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin reportedly wants to stay at Atletico Madrid, despite an offer from Manchester United.We have already reported via Sky Sports that Manchester United have made contact for Godin, who has also been linked with a move to Juventus but has a release clause of 20 million euros.Sky Italia state that Godin wants an Atletico Madrid stay, despite Man United having made an offer for the Uruguayan.It is said that the defender was offered a wage of 9 million euros a season and the Red Devils offered a fee of 25 million euros for the player. Godin was offered a contract of 18 months, but the player rejected the move.It is said that Godin is in process of signing a new contract and he is very intent on staying at the club.