Atletico Madrid enter race for Juve’s Can
20 September at 17:25La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid have entered the race to sign Italian Serie A giants Juventus out-of-favour midfielder Emre Can, according to reports in the Spanish press.
The German international was linked with a move away from the Turin-based club in the recently concluded transfer window but instead opted to stay.
However, rumours surrounding the 25-year-old’s future intensified after he was dropped from Juve’s UEFA Champions League squad.
As per the latest report, Atletico have now entered the race to sign the former Liverpool midfielder and they are likely to face tough competition from the French giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG).
