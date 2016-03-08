Atletico Madrid, increasingly interested in signing PSG striker for next season
04 December at 15:15Spanish side Atletico Madrid are increasingly interested in Paris Saint Germain striker Edinson Cavani and plan to sign him before next season, according to a report from Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Madrid based club are looking for an experienced and strong forward, following the sale of Frenchman Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona last summer. The club are looking for a proven goal scorer and believe that Cavani may be the right option.
The 32-year-old Uruguayan’s contract expires with the Parisian club next summer, the report continues, and therefore Atletico are hoping to sign the player on a free transfer, if they decide not to make a move for him in the upcoming January transfer window. Furthermore, his reduced role thanks to the strong performances of Inter owned striker Mauro Icardi may see him leave the club in January.
So far this season Cavani has made nine appearances for PSG, scoring two goals in that time.
Apollo Heyes
