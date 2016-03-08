Atletico Madrid, interest in Gremio forward Everton Soares
26 October at 00:00Atletico Madrid are following former Milan target Everton Soares, according to a report from Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo via Calciomercato.com.
The 23-year-old Brazilian forward, contracted to Brazilian side Gremio until 2023, was long a target of the Rossoneri but their failure to qualify for the Champions League saw them drop interest.
However, Atletico Madrid are keen to beat competition from Premier League side Tottenham and sign the forward. So far this season Everton has scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 32 games.
Apollo Heyes
