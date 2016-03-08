Atletico Madrid join race for Milan striker
03 July at 13:30Atletico Madrid are the latest club to join the race for Nikola Kalinic, according to our sources.
We can exclusively reveal that the Croatian international - who left his country’s camp because he wasn’t getting playing time - he is the subject of burgeoning negotiations between Atleti and Milan.
He has struggled to do much this season, scoring only six times for the Rossoneri.
The 30-year-old joined last summer on a deal worth a total of €25 million, and was expected to make up for the Rossoneri’s lack of experience in attack.
He had managed 27 Serie A goals with Fiorentina beforehand. Sevilla and Spartak Moscow are also interested, but it looks like Diego Simeone has stolen a march on them.
The idea is that Atletico Madrid first want to give away Kevin Gameiro. Milan, for their part, want to get at least the €25m they spent on Kalinic originally.
We can’t exclude that the Croatian could move to the Wanda Metropolitano for a loan-to-buy deal.
Go to comments