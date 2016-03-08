Atletico Madrid are the latest club to join the race for Nikola Kalinic,

We can exclusively reveal that the Croatian international -

He has struggled to do much this season, scoring only six times for the Rossoneri.

The 30-year-old joined last summer on a deal worth a total of €25 million, and was expected to make up for the Rossoneri’s lack of experience in attack.

He had managed 27 Serie A goals with Fiorentina beforehand.

The idea is that Atletico Madrid first want to give away Kevin Gameiro. Milan, for their part, want to get at least the €25m they spent on Kalinic originally.

We can’t exclude that the Croatian could move to the Wanda Metropolitano for a loan-to-buy deal.