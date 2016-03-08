Atletico Madrid 0-0 Juventus: Live

Domestic giants Juventus face Atletico Madrid tonight in the opening game of the clubs’ Champions’ League group stages. In a repeat of last season’s round of 16, both clubs will be looking back to that meeting for hope, although both will be looking at different legs.



The first leg was won 2-0 by Atletico at home in Spain, but their visit to Turin ended sourly after a hat-trick by an old enemy, Cristiano Ronaldo, which saw the Bianconeri progress to the quarterfinals.



Diego Simeone’s squad is expected to feature star summer signing João Félix, who will be excited to attack a weakened Juventus backline. Maurizio Sarri’s squad is going through a small injury crisis, with captain Giorgio Chiellini, Danilo and Mattia De Sciglio all out injured.



Atletico will be hoping to repeat their 2-0 victory again tonight, whereas Juventus will look to start their Champions League campaign with a bang.













Apollo Heyes