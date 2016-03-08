Atletico Madrid line up Arsenal and Napoli target as Correa replacement
24 August at 10:45AC Milan are still in pursuit of Atletico Madrid's Argentine forward Angel Correa; the Rossoneri interested in bringing him in as a new trequartista to present new head coach Marco Giampaolo with for the upcoming Serie A campaign.
Milan start their campaign this weekend against Udinese and will be looking to get their 19/20 season off to a winning start with three points they should have no problem with obtaining.
As Milan continue to track Correa, GloboEsporte are now reporting that Atletico have lined up his replacement - looking to former Arsenal and Napoli target Everton Soares of Gremio to replace him. Everton's cost is high, however, with Gremio only owning 50% of the player rights and still demanding that they receive at least 40 million euros; the total value therefore potentially at around the 80 million euro mark. If Los Colchoneros push for Everton, it is almost certain that Correa will end up joining Milan.
