Atletico Madrid look to double Oblak’s release clause with a new contract.

Jan Oblak is on the verge of renewing his contract with Atletico Madrid. According to AS an agreement has been found between the two parties and it is only a matter of time until he puts pen to paper on a contract that will double his current €100 million release clause.

Atletico have obviously taken note of the recent increase in transfer fees that goalkeepers have been commanding, and are determined not to be caught out by what could now be deemed a fairly modest release clause for an elite goalkeeper. Last summer the world record transfer fee for a goalkeeper was broken twice, first by Liverpool, when they signed Alisson from Roma for €72.5m. Then Chelsea signed Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao 20 days later for a new record of €80m. Prior to that the Buffon held the record, which lasted for 6,225 days, after his €53m transfer from Parma to Juve in 2001.