Atletico Madrid, Morata: 'Chelsea? Very tough, I didn't want to leave the house'
12 November at 23:45Atlético Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has revealed his unhappiness at Premier League side Chelsea in an interview with Spanish media outlet El Chiringuito via Calciomercato.com.
"At Chelsea I didn't want to leave the house anymore, it was hard. I thought I'd go far enough away so that I didn't have to have the pressure to always win. I didn't want to talk to anyone or meet people.”
The former Juventus striker struggled to settle with the Blues in his two seasons with the side. He only scored 24 goals and provided six assists over 72 appearances, with the fans often pushing the blame on him for the club’s losses. Currently on loan with Atletico Madrid, so far this season he has scored seven goals and provided one assist in 13 appearances.
Apollo Heyes
