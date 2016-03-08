Atletico Madrid, Qatari side keen to acquire Costa following failed move for Mandzukic
01 October at 23:00Following the collapse of talks with Juventus for Mario Mandzukic, Qatari side Al Rayyan approached Atletico Madrid to discuss a deal for Spanish forward Diego Costa, according to Spanish newspaper Diario AS via Calciomercato.com.
The Qatari side was keen to sign 33-year-old Croatian Mandzukic from the Bianconeri earlier this summer, following reports that the player didn’t fit into new coach Maurizio Sarri’s project with the club and wouldn’t feature in the Champions League for the Turin based side. However, a deal between the two parties for the World Cup runner up never materialised, and so the former Bayern Munich striker remained in Turin.
Al Rayyan then approached Atletico Madrid to discuss a possible move for 30-year-old Spanish striker Diego Costa. The player has struggled to settle in Madrid following his return to the side after a three-year spell with Chelsea, but the club are still keen to keep a hold of the striker.
Apollo Heyes
