Atletico Madrid ready to make an offer for Torino captain Belotti: the details
12 December at 21:45Atletico Madrid are interested in Torino captain Andrea Belotti and are ready to make an offer for the 25-year-old Italian forward, according to a report from Spanish newspaper AS via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Spanish giants have been following Belotti’s performances this season with the Granata and are now convinced enough by him to prepare an offer for the upcoming January transfer window. Diego Simeone’s team are ready to pay €35 million to secure his signature.
Contracted to Torino until 2022, Belotti has scored 13 goals and provided two assists across all competitions for the Granata. The 25-year-old Italian is seemingly returning to the form he found in the 2016/17 season, where he scored 28 goals and provided three assists in 38 appearances for the Turin based club.
He is a fan favourite of the club and his performances with Torino have earnt him more regular minutes with Roberto Mancini’s Italy squad.
Apollo Heyes
