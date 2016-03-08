Atletico Madrid ready to trigger Suso's AC Milan release clause: the details
09 June at 13:15Spanish side Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in buying AC Milan’s winger Suso, as per Corriere dello Sport. The La Liga outfit are in the market to find a replacement for French World Cup-winning attacker Antoine Griezmann who has already announced that he will leave before the start of the next campaign and is expected to join either Barcelona or PSG.
Therefore, as per reports, Atletico want to sign Milan’s winger Suso, who has a release clause of €40 million. After failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, Milan will have to let some of their ace players leave in order to balance their books, therefore, Los Rojiblancos are hopeful of landing the 25-year-old in Madrid before the start of next campaign.
Until a few weeks ago, Suso hoped to be able to renew his contract with the club, removing the release clause and improving his salary. The question was interrupted abruptly after Leonardo's resignation and now Atletico are ready to make a move.
Suso had his ups and downs during Milan’s last campaign but nevertheless, he managed to score 7 goals and provided 10 assists in 35 appearances for the Rossoneri.
