Atletico Madrid's Simeone comments on Inter-Godin rumours

Diego Godin is said to be close to a move to Inter which was also confirmed by the Nerazzurri CEO Giuseppe Marotta earlier this week, with the former Juventus director saying that an official announcement could arrive soon. Today, Atletico Madrid's coach Diego Simeone commented on these rumours as well as Marotta's words.



"I cannot saying anything. These are the words or opinions of Marotta. If Godin or Atletico have to say something, they will say. I do not talk about things I do not know," he said.