Atletico Madrid set to deal Napoli James Rodriguez blow: the details
17 July at 14:45James Rodriguez is one of the protagonists of the ongoing transfer market, with the player on his way out of Real Madrid. The Colombian international played the last two seasons in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich on loan but the Bavarians chose not to buy him outright and thus, the attacking midfielder is now looking for a new club.
In the past few weeks, it seemed that Napoli were the club closest to securing the services of Rodriguez. However, according to reports from Sky Sport, in the last hours the negotiations between the Partenopei and Real Madrid for James have been stalled.
President De Laurentiis expected a step backwards from the Los Blancos but Florentino Perez is still firm on the decision not to accept the hypothesis of a loan.
For this reason, Napoli are losing control over the situation and Atletico Madrid are ready to take advantage and get closer to the Colombian star, with Diego Simeone's team ready to buy the player outright.
