The Madrid side's manager, Simeone, was impressed by Vardy's ability to play well in the Champions League last season and has therefore set his sights on the late bloomer. However, according to the Mirror, talks are ongoing to renew the 31-year-olds contract, as Leicester aren't interested in losing their target man. The Spanish side would have to offer around £20m for Leicester to even consider the offer.

Atletico just won the Europa League, beating Marseille comfortably in the final. The opportunity to play in UCL once again could certainly tempt Vardy to leave Leicester.