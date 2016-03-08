Atletico Madrid star reveals why he rejected Barcelona
17 September at 18:15Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has revealed why he turned down Barcelona to stay at the Los Rojiblancos this summer.
The Frenchman was highly linked with a move to the Catalan side this past summer and it was believed that he would join them. But Griezmann had announced his stay at Atleti and ended up winning the World Cup with France.
Ahead of Atleti's opening Champions League game against Monaco, Griezmann was asked in a press conference about why he turned down Barcelona.
The Frenchman said: "I did not stay for the money. Because the money for me is not the most important thing. I stayed where they wanted me more, where there is more love and more fans who love me ".
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments