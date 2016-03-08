Atletico Madrid star's house robbed: the details
01 October at 10:45Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey's house has been robbed by burglars days after they tried to break into Casemiro's house during the recent Madrid derby at the weekend.
Cope claim that this incident happened when Partey was in Moscow, where Atleti take on Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League later today.
It is said that the housemaid was in the house when the robbery happened but sustained no injury or harm.
A number of players in Spain have had their houses robbed to a point where Lucas Vazquez's wife even called it out on social media recently.
Gerard Piqué, Karim Benzema, Alvaro Morata, Jordi Alba, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Arthur, Joaquin, William Carvalho, Garay, Gabriel Paulista, Funes Mori and Kondogbia are other players who have been victims of house robberies.
Go to comments