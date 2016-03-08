Atletico Madrid suffer setback in negotiations for PSG forward Cavani
16 January at 19:20Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have reached difficulties in the Edison Cavani deal, with there being a €20 million difference between the Spanish club’s offer and the French club’s request, according to reports from the French press via Calciomercato.com today.
The reports detail how Atletico, under the guidance of fan favourite coach Diego Simeone, are keen to sign the 32-year-old Uruguayan forward. Cavani’s contract expires with PSG this June and the player is happy to move elsewhere this month, due to a lack of playing time in the French capital. The Spanish club have offered €10 million for Cavani’s signature, €20 million lower than the €30 million request given by the Parisian side.
The two clubs must work now to find a middle ground, the report continues, or the deal will fully collapse. Cavani has made 14 appearances across all competitions so far this season for PSG, scoring five goals and providing one assist in that time.
Apollo Heyes
