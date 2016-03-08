"Griezmann? His choice to stay was taken already a month ago. The video of his announcement was released recently, but we already knew. I am very happy, he has done the best for himself and his career. We hope to have a great year," Hernandez told Mundo Deportivo.

OFFICIAL: Antoine Griezmann has announced he will stay at Atletico Madrid; confirming his decision on a specifically produced TV show called #LaDecisión. pic.twitter.com/nwyVEq2oFN — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) 14 juni 2018

Lucas Hernandez, a full-back of France and Atletico Madrid, spoke about Antoine Griezmann and the striker's decision to stay at the club, ruling out a move to Barcelona despite all the links.