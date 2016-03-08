Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus: predicted line-ups
18 September at 11:00
In the aftermath of the disappointing draw for Inter against Slavia Prague and the great victory of Napoli against Liverpool, now it's up to Juventus and Atalanta to keep the Italian flag high in the Champions League.
The Bianconeri will take the field at Wanda Metropolitano to go up against Simeone's Atletico Madrid, which will be an exciting first group game for sure. Pjanic is back from a minor injury and Sarri has opted for Bernandeschi in place of the injured Douglas Costa, according to Calciomercato.com.
However, the Turin side will be without their ultras, as they have decided to abandon the game as a protest after 12 leaders in the group were arrested earlier this week, including the 'boss' Mocciala. According to the club's CEO, Andrea Agnelli, they were blackmailed by the fans to give them free tickets.
Atletico Madrid (4-4-2): Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Renan Lodi; Vitolo, Koke, Thomas, Saul; Diego Costa, Joao Felix.
Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo.
