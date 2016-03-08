Atletico Madrid want to increase Man United target's clause to €150m
07 September at 20:35Atletico Madrid want to make sure that Manchester United get nowhere near Lucas Hernandez.
According to reports from Spain, the Colchoneros want the French international to sign a new deal so that he has a release clause of €150 million.
That would be the €50m more than what Antoine Griezmann’s clause was this summer, when it was halved and it looked like he might join Barcelona.
Hernandez became a starter over the last two seasons at the Wanda Metropolitano and Vicente Calderon, and didn’t miss a beat with France at the World Cup.
The 22-year-old is seen as the man to help Manchester United improve their troublesome left-back position, and his current €80m release clause is something the Red Devils can afford.
The defender currently has an €80m (£72m) release clause in his contract after committing his future to the club until 2024 and that is within the Old Trafford club’s budget.
AS say that the Spanish side is doing its best to keep the Red Devils away. They have already signed a number of players from the Med, with Eric Bailly struggling to impress and Victor Lindelof another defender who hasn’t really improved things at Old Trafford.
