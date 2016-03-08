



According to reports from Spain, the Colchoneros want the French international to sign a new deal so that he has a release clause of €150 million. Atletico Madrid want to make sure that Manchester United get nowhere near Lucas Hernandez. According to reports from Spain, the Colchoneros want the French international to sign a new deal so that he has a release clause of €150 million.

That would be the €50m more than what Antoine Griezmann’s clause was this summer, when it was halved and it looked like he might join Barcelona.

Hernandez became a starter over the last two seasons at the Wanda Metropolitano and Vicente Calderon, and didn’t miss a beat with France at the World Cup.

The 22-year-old is seen as the man to help Manchester United improve their troublesome left-back position, and his current €80m release clause is something the Red Devils can afford.

AS say that the Spanish side is doing its best to keep the Red Devils away. They have already signed a number of players from the Med, with Eric Bailly struggling to impress and Victor Lindelof another defender who hasn’t really improved things at Old Trafford.

The defender currently has an €80m (£72m) release clause in his contract after committing his future to the club until 2024 and that is within the Old Trafford club’s budget.