Atletico Madrid want to sign AC Milan flop
30 June at 10:15La Liga giants Atletico Madrid have reportedly entered the race to sign AC Milan striker Nikola Kalinic.
While the former Fiorentina man was part of the Croatian side that headed to Russia for the FIFA World Cup, but Kalinic was sent back home when he had refused to come on as a substitute in the country's 2-0 win over Nigeria.
Corriere della Sera report that Atletico Madrid are interested in signing the rossoneri flop, with the Los Rojiblancos already having started initial talks about a possible transfer.
CalcioMercato previously reported that Massimiliano Mirabelli has been in contact with the player's agent and the club want a fee of 22-25 million euros for the striker.
Eintracht Frankfurt and Schalke have already made offers, along with Spartak Moscow, but Diego Simeone has already contacted the player via phonecall and wants to make him an important of the side next season.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments