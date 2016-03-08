Atletico pounce on Chelsea striker as deal for Kalinic seems difficult
04 August at 11:10Atletico Madrid are determined to sign Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi as negotiations for AC Milan’s Nikola Kalinic seems to be on the verge of collapsing.
According to L’Equipe, the Colchoneros are still far from reaching and agreement with the Rossoneri with Chelsea’s Belgian striker who has now become Diego Simeone’s transfer priority.
Kalinic had been struggling to match AC Milan’s expectations last season managing only six goals and as much assists in 41 appearances with the Serie A giants.
The Croatia international was supposed to take part to the World Cup in Russia as well but Zlatko Dalic sent him home after the first game of the competition as Kalinic refused to enter the pitch in the final minutes of the Word Cup opener.
Batshuayi, a former Juventus target, had been struggling with Chelsea before joining Borussia Dortmund on loan last January.
The Belgium International netted nine goals in 14 appearances during his six-month loan spell in Germany.
